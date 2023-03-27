BET co-founder, sports exec Sheila Johnson to publish memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — The philanthropist, sports franchise executive and co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson is writing a memoir. “Walk Through Fire” will document her rise from a middle class family in Illinois to becoming a pioneering Black woman billionaire, and how she endured her troubled marriage to fellow BET founder Robert L. Johnson. Johnson and her former husband started BET in 1980, and sold it 19 years later to Viacom. She has also owned all or part of the Washington Capitals of the NHL, the Washington Wizards of the NBA and the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.

