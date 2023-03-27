Humza Yousaf elected as Scottish National Party’s new leader

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s governing Scottish National Party has elected Humza Yousaf as its new leader. The 37-year-old son of South Asian immigrants is set to become the first person of color to serve as Scotland’s first minister. Yousaf is Scotland’s health minister. He beat two other Scottish lawmakers on Monday in a contest to replace First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. She unexpectedly stepped down last month. He faces the challenge of uniting the SNP and reenergizing its campaign for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.