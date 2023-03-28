Nuclear plant shutdown blamed in Minnesota fish kill

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — State officials in Minnesota say the shutdown of a nuclear power plant caused a water temperature change that killed at least 230 fish in the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said Monday that the fish didn’t die because of any tritium leaking into the river and that there is no danger to the public. The kill occurred days after a leak of what was believed to be hundreds of gallons of water containing tritium was discovered from a temporary fix at Xcel Energy’s Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, near Minneapolis. The facility powered down Friday so permanent repairs could begin.

