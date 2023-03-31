Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity

GENEVA (AP) — Analysts say the UBS takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse has shaken Switzerland’s self-image and dented its reputation as a global financial center. They warn that the country’s prosperity could grow too dependent on a single banking behemoth. The uncertain future of a union of Switzerland’s two global banks comes at a thorny time for Swiss identity, built nearly as much on a self-image of finesse in finance as on know-how with chocolate, watchmaking and cheese. Incoming UBS chief Sergio Ermotti says Switzerland needs a strong globally significant bank if it wants to be a financial hub. He says the issue isn’t “too big to fail” but “too small to survive.”

