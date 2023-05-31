Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Residents of a partially collapsed six-story building in Davenport are trying Wednesday to move on with their lives after being forced out of their apartments. Two of the building’s residents are missing and believed to be in the rubble. An additional three people also remain unaccounted for, but authorities have said they do not believe they were home when the building collapsed. One resident who was rescued had to have a leg amputated to free her from debris. Her wife says it’s like a miracle that she’s alive.

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE, TRISHA AHMED and ERIN HOOLEY Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.