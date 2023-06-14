Bud Light dethroned as America’s top selling beer after 2 decades with LGBTQ+ backlash ongoing

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. It’s a milestone in the months-long sales decline Bud Light has experienced since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the beer after the company sent a commemorative can a transgender influencer. Bud Light’s U.S. sales were down 24% in the week ending June 3.

