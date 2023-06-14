France’s Macron wants to boost AI, calls for rules that don’t impede tech growth

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for boosting the development of artificial intelligence in Europe. He wants to put in place “smart” regulations that don’t impede tech companies’ growth. Macron visited Europe’s biggest startup and tech event Vivatech. He said “we’re too far behind in terms of innovation and we’re regulating too slowly.” He said France and the EU are lagging behind UK and the world’s biggest players, the U.S. and China. His comments come as lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world’s first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. It could be years before the rules fully take effect.

