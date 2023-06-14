Russia steps up aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing at least 6 amid Kyiv counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern city of Odesa and shelling has destroyed homes in the eastern Donetsk region. At least six people were reported killed and more than a dozen injured in the strikes. A Ukrainian military spokesman said Wednesday that Russian forces have stepped up aerial attacks in the nearly 16-month against Ukraine. The regional administration in Odesa said a missile strike killed three food warehouse employees. Donetsk province’s governor said Wednesday at least three people died after shelling destroyed homes the eastern cities of Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka. The latest strikes come as Ukraine’s military has reported limited gains in the early stages of a counteroffensive.

