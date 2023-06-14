What you should know as the Fed gets closer to the peak of its rate-hiking cycle

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates alone for the first time in 11 meetings raises hopes that it may be at least nearing the end of its rate-hiking campaign to cool inflation. That said, the Fed’s policymakers indicated that they envision potentially two more hikes this year — a more hawkish forecast than had been expected. And even after the Fed has stopped hiking, it’s likely to keep borrowing rates at a peak for months to come. Consumers would still have to bear the weight of higher-cost auto loans, mortgages, credit cards and other forms of borrowing.

