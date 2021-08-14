3 bodies found after helicopter crash in Russia’s Kamchatka

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of three out of eight people who went missing when a helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula Russia’s far east. The Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed in Kurile Lake on Thursday while trying to land on its bank in deep fog. Eight people managed to get out and were rescued from frigid water by rangers who reached the crash site in minutes. Emergency Situations Ministry said its workers on Saturday lifted the bodies of three victims from the bottom of the lake where the crashed helicopter was lying at the depth of 110 meters (360 feet). The search for five others is continuing.