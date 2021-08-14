Chinese police detain two in Alibaba sexual assault case

AP National News

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese police have detained two men on suspicion of sexual assault in a high-profile case involving Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company. Police said Saturday there was no evidence that the two men had committed rape, a different charge under Chinese criminal law. The allegations surfaced last week after a female employee at Alibaba alleged she had been sexually assaulted by her manager. She said she was also allegedly assaulted by a client. Her allegations on an internal company website began circulating publicly, prompting the company to fire the manager, surnamed Wang.