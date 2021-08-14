Malaysian leader set to resign after plea for support fails

AP National News

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With his last-ditch plan to seek opposition backing for his government rejected, embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin appears set to resign after failing to cobble up majority support. Cabinet minister Mohamad Redzuan Mohamad Yusof told the Malaysiakini online news portal that Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to the king on Monday. Over a dozen lawmakers from his ruling alliance have pulled their support for the government, which is enough to cause its collapse because of its razor-thin majority. Redzuan couldn’t be immediately reached for comment, while Muhyiddin’s office kept mum.