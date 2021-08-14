Pride march held in Bosnia capital; opponents gather too

AP National News

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds of people have attended a gay pride march in Bosnia’s capital of Sarajevo. Organizers said that LGBT people have been further marginalized in the impoverished and conservative Balkan nation since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A colorful crowd that walked the streets of central Sarajevo under heavy security after police sealed off the area to prevent incidents. Participants carried rainbow flags and banners celebrating love. Dozens of opponents held their own gathering in the city, saying they want to defend the countries traditional values from LGBT ideology. No incidents were reported.