Jerusalem covered in smoke as wildfire rages outside city

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem has sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggle to contain the blaze. The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon. It covered the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke. Israeli media say hundreds of firefighters from across the country are trying to bring the blaze under control. Hot, dry weather and windy conditions are complicating the effort.