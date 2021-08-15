Study: Germany to see biggest surge in emissions since 1990

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is forecast to record its biggest rise in greenhouse gas emissions since 1990 this year as the economy rebounds from the pandemic-related downturn, according to a report by an environmental think tank Sunday. Berlin-based Agora Energiewende said the country’s emissions will probably rise by the equivalent of 47 million tons of carbon dioxide. The increase means Germany’s emissions will be only about 37% lower than in 1990. If confirmed, this would mean Germany has missed its goal of cutting emissions by 40% by 2020. The report shows a significant increase in consumption of fossil fuels across the building, industrial and transport sectors. If confirmed, the government will be required by law to introduce urgent measures to reduce those sectoral emissions.