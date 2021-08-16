All 8 dead in tourist helicopter crash found in Kamchatka

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say the bodies of all eight victims of a tourism helicopter crash in Russia’s far-east region of Kamchatka have been found. The Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into Kurile Lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday. Eight people managed to escape the sinking aircraft and were rescued by rangers from the Kronotsky nature reserve. Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov said Monday that the wreckage of the helicopter, with some bodies in it, lies at a depth of 120 meters (394 feet), and authorities are working on lifting it out of the lake. Solodov said that will mean access to Kurile Lake will be restricted for tourists for at least a week.