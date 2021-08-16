Chris Cuomo and his brother: ‘I tried to do the right thing’

AP National News

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Chris Cuomo has told viewers that he “tried to do the right thing” when balancing his role as a journalist and brother to outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation following allegations of sexual harassment. Chris Cuomo returned to the air Monday for the first time following his brother’s announcement and addressed what has become an awkward issue for his employer. Cuomo says he wasn’t an adviser, ‘I was a brother.’ He detailed the advice that he did give his brother, eventually to resign following a damning New York attorney general’s report on the accusations.