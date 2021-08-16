Ex-Bosnia Serb soldier sentenced to 20 years for war crimes

AP National News

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia has convicted a former Bosnian Serb policeman and soldier of war crimes and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday found Rade Garic guilty of atrocities in the eastern town of Vlasenica in 1992 and later in Srebrenica in 1995. The conviction concerns the persecution of Bosniak civilians, who are mostly Muslim, during the 1992-95 war in the Balkan nation that killed over 100,000 people and left millions displaced. Bosnian Serb forces took large swaths of Bosnia under their control during the war, forcing non-Serbs from their homes.