Malaysia’s king to meet political leaders to find new PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king is set to meet the heads of political parties to find a new prime minister following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin. The monarch has ruled out a general election due to the raging pandemic. The party leaders were believed to be summoned to the palace at the same time later Tuesday. The king’s task in choosing a leader will be difficult since no one coalition can claim a majority of support in Parliament. Muhyiddin is the caretaker prime minister until a successor is found. The opposition bloc has less than 90 lawmakers, short of the 111 needed for a simple majority. That’s also less than the 100 lawmakers believed to have backed Muhyiddin.