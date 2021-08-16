North Dakota gas plant to be redeveloped for clean energy

AP National News

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas say they are acquiring a synthetic natural gas plant in western North Dakota and plan to redevelop it to produce renewable energy. The deal to purchase the Great Plains Synfuels Plant from Dakota Gasification Co. is expected to be finalized by next April. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The plant near Beulah is part of a proposed hub announced in June to produce clean hydrogen, which has a variety of uses including powering vehicles and energy generation. Gov. Doug Burgum has hailed the project a key part of the state’s plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.