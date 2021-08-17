Hong Kong police arrest 4 from university student union

AP National News

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Police say four members of a Hong Kong university student union have been arrested on accusations of advocating terrorism when they paid tribute to an attacker who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself. Local media reports that those arrested Wednesday included the president and council chairman of the University of Hong Kong’s student union, who were among more than 30 students who attended a meeting last month in which they passed a motion to mourn the “sacrifice” of the attacker. The arrests are the latest use of a strict national security law that Beijing imposed on semiautonomous Hong Kong last year after months of antigovernment protests.