R. Kelly due back in court for opening of sex-abuse trial

AP National News

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly is due back in a criminal court. This time it’s for opening statements on Wednesday in his long-anticipated federal trial arising from years of allegations that he sexually abused women and girls. More than a decade has passed since Kelly was acquitted in a 2008 child pornography case in Chicago. It was a reprieve that allowed his music career to continue until the #MeToo era caught up with him, emboldening alleged victims to come forward. The 54-year-old Kelly denies the charges.