The Latest: Australia flies out 26 from Kabul, plans more

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia evacuated the first 26 people, including Australian and Afghan citizens, from Kabul since the Taliban overran the Afghan capital. He said the transport aircraft that landed at an Australian base in the United Arab Emirates had a foreigner working for an international agency; the remainder were Australians and Afghans. Morrison said, “This was the first of what will be many flights.” Two Air Force C-130 Hercules and two larger C-17A Globemaster transport aircraft will make further evacuation flights. Australia plans to evacuate 130 Australians and their families plus an undisclosed number Afghans who have worked for Australian soldiers and diplomats in roles such as interpreters.