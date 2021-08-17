UN nuclear watchdog: Iran producing more uranium metal

AP National News

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The UN’s nuclear watchdog says Iran continues to produce uranium metal, which can be used in the production of a nuclear bomb, in a move that further complicates the possibility of reviving a landmark 2015 deal with world powers on Iran’s nuclear program. In a report issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna to member nations, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that his inspectors had confirmed on Saturday that Iran had produced 200 grams of uranium metal enriched up to 20%, the IAEA confirmed Tuesday. The production of uranium metal is prohibited by the 2015 nuclear deal, which promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.