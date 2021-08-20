Parents jailed after infant son drowns in Everglades wreck

AP National News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy who drowned in the Florida Everglades after a car wreck have been arrested. Marc Dorizar faces a manslaughter charge while he and Charline Coriolan face numerous counts of child abuse and neglect. They were arrested this week for the Sept. 3 wreck. The Florida Highway Patrol says Dorizar’s truck blew a tire and overturned on Alligator Alley, which cuts through the Everglades. Their youngest son, Marvens Dorizar, drowned in the swamp. Their three other children were riding unsecured in the truck’s bed and were injured. The couple is jailed without bond and it’s unclear if they have attorneys.