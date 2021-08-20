Police boat, divers search for missing from Turkish floods

AP National News

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A police boat and divers have joined the search for some 30 people still missing more than a week after severe floods devastated parts of Turkey’s Black Sea coast. The Turkish disaster management agency, meanwhile, raised the death toll from the disaster to 79. Torrential rains pounded the Black Sea provinces in northwestern Turkey on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to roads. Turkish channel HaberTurk TV said a police boat and police divers were searching Friday for people still unaccounted for in an area where the Ezine Stream flows into the Black Sea.