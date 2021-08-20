UK jury says south London attack last year was preventable

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — A jury in London has concluded that a terror attack in the south of the city last year could have been prevented had the perpetrator been recalled to prison after he bought items that were used in a fake suicide belt. Twenty-year-old Sudesh Amman was shot dead by armed undercover officers after he stole a knife from a hardware shop and randomly stabbed a man and a woman in Streatham on Feb. 2, 2020, before turning to charge at the two armed police officers who gave chase. The victims survived the attack. After 11 hours of consideration, the jurors at Britain’s high court returned a conclusion Friday of lawful killing but said the probation services “missed an opportunity.”