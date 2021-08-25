Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates

AP National News

By TERRY WALLACE

Associated Press

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order banning any state or local mandates requiring people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and he’s calling on legislators to vote it into law during their current special session. The move comes as Texas reported the most COVID-19 patients in its hospitals since the pandemic began. Nine counties, dozens of school districts and the city of El Paso have defied the Abbott mask mandate ban, and Dallas County is the latest county to obtain a court order blocking enforcement of Abbott’s ban.