Detroit changing towing rules after corruption probes

AP National News

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

Officials in Detroit are looking at making continued changes to city towing rules after several federal corruption probes. Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Thursday that he’s asked the city’s police chief for a plan in two weeks to eliminate a decade-long practice of rotating towing duties to a list of preferred companies. On Wednesday, search warrants were executed at offices in City Hall. Agents and state police also were seen at the homes of two city council members. The name of one emerged several years ago in a bribery investigation involving a local towing magnate.