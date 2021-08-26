German police investigating leopard attack on photo model

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany are investigating a leopard attack on a model who suffered severe injuries during a photo shoot. German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the focus of the investigation the focus is on the 48-year-old owner of the leopard involved in the attack. The 36-year-old model received injuries on her head during Tuesday’s attack and was taken by helicopter to a specialty clinic. Dpa says the animal owner is being investigated on suspicion of negligent bodily harm. On Wednesday, a public health officer visited the compound in Eastern Germany where the woman keeps two leopards and other animals.