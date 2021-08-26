Hochul expected to announce her pick for lieutenant governor

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to introduce state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor. Hochul scheduled a “special announcement” with Benjamin in his Harlem district at 1 p.m. A person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday said Hochul had selected fellow Democrat Benjamin for her No. 2. Hochul took office Tuesday after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo amid a sexual harassment scandal. Benjamin grew up in Harlem as the son of Caribbean immigrants and earned his master’s of business administration from Harvard Business School. He has focused on criminal justice reform as a state lawmaker.