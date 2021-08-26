Judge sentences 84-year-old man in 1976 double homicide

AP National News

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has sentenced an 84-year-old man to consecutive life sentences in connection with a 1976 double homicide. A jury convicted Raymand Vannieuwenhoven in July of killing David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys at a Marinette County park. WLUK-TV reported that Judge James Morrison handed down the sentence Thursday. He said life in prison was appropriate due to what he called the “unspeakable” nature of the crimes. The homicides went unsolved for more than 40 years until 2019, when a DNA sample from the crime scene led to Vannieuwenhoven. He offered a rambling statement in court that included criticisms of prosecutor DeShea Morrow.