Prosecutor in deaths of prominent legal family steps aside

AP National News

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prosecutor whose office was run for decades by a prominent legal family who had two members killed in a shooting has excused himself from any prosecution in the case. In a letter August 11, Solicitor Duffie Stone turned the case of who killed 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul over to the state Attorney General’s Office. No arrests have been made in the June 7 killings at the family’s home in Colleton County. Stone’s letter offers a few vague, intriguing hints there may be progress in the investigation. He cited events in the case, but did not give specifics.