Judges won’t delay NC voting rights restoration for felons

AP National News

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel of state trial judges has refused to halt its order restoring voting rights for tens of thousands of North Carolina residents convicted of felonies whose current punishments don’t include prison time. The three judges on Friday denied the delay sought by top Republican lawmakers on the same day the panel’s majority explained why they authorized voting access for potentially 56,000 offenders in North Carolina. GOP lawmakers wanted the temporary delay while they appeal the ruling. The judges mentioned in their order that the history of felony disenfranchisement included efforts during Reconstruction to prevent Black residents from voting.