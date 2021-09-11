Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

AP National News

BEIJING (AP) — A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak has called on the public not to leave, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. The city government of Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, said anyone who needs to leave for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours. China declared the virus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of its more contagious delta variant. The National Health Commission reported 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Putian believed to have been acquired locally.