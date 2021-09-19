Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week

AP National News

By The Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — This week at the United Nations, there is more to watch than the parade of leaders’ speeches. A meeting to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the U.N. conference on racism in Durban, South Africa, is being boycotted by the United States, France, Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia because of concerns about anti-Semitic statements at the 2001 meeting. There are also high-level meetings on energy and the nuclear test ban treaty, and a summit on the connected system of producing, processing, distribution and consuming food. The outcome of a meeting Wednesday of the foreign ministers of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council is also eagerly awaited.