Jordanian king’s properties undercut father figure image

AP National News

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Newly leaked documents showing that Jordan’s King Abdullah II quietly amassed luxury real estate properties risk hurting the longtime monarch at home and abroad. In Jordan, he has been careful not to flaunt his wealth and has carefully cultivated an image of a caring father of a struggling nation. Abdullah’s government, seen internationally as a force of moderation and stability in the Middle East, relies heavily on international aid. Although there are no signs that Abdullah acted illegally, the negative perceptions could affect his ability to drum up international assistance for his government.