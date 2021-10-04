Reports: Rochester mayor to resign as part of plea deal

AP National News

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — News outlets are reporting that Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has agreed to resign before her term ends as part of a deal to settle charges she violated campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign. Warren was scheduled to go on trial Monday on felony charges she and two assistants took steps to evade contribution limits. Warren, campaign treasurer Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks-Harris, the city’s finance director and treasurer of a pro-Warren political action committee, were charged with exceeding campaign finance limits by illegally moving money between her campaign committee and the PAC. Warren was set to leave office in January after losing a Democratic primary earlier this year.