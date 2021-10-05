Biden announces nominees for humanities and arts endowments

AP National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced his picks to head the National Endowments for the Humanities and the Arts, tapping a Harvard University scholar and an Arizona State University professor to oversee the federal agencies. If confirmed by the Senate, Shelly Lowe, who is the executive director of Harvard University’s Native American program, will be the nation’s first Native American to serve as chairperson of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Maria Rosario Jackson could become the first African American and Mexican American to serve as chairperson for the National Endowment for the Arts.