Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’

AP National News

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Calling opponents “complicit in America’s decline,” President Joe Biden is making the case for his ambitious social spending and building plans by framing them as as key to America’s global competitiveness and future success. With his agenda in jeopardy on Capitol Hill, Biden on Tuesday visited the Michigan district of Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a moderate Democratic lawmaker who has urged him to promote his proposals more aggressively to the public. Speaking at a union training center, Biden said he wanted to “set some things straight” about his agenda and cut through what he dismissed as “noise” in Washington.