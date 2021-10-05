Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:24 PM

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’

By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden Biden says Democrats are considering a change to the Senate’s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation’s debt limit. Biden told reporters late Tuesday at the White House, “It’s a real possibility.” The president off-the-cuff remarks interject a new urgency to an increasingly uncertain situation. Days before an Oct. 18 deadline to act, the Senate is tangled in an dangerous partisan standoff over a vote that’s needed to allow the federal government to continue borrowing or risk defaulting on its already accrued debt load. Republicans are putting up hurdles to the vote.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content