Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A friend of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has asked a judge to postpone his sentencing until next year so he can continue cooperating with authorities. Joel Greenberg on Tuesday asked the federal judge in a court filing to move his sentencing date from mid-November to next March. Greenberg pleaded guilty earlier this year to sex trafficking and other charges. The filing says the extra time will give Greenberg more time to sit for interviews with federal investigators. Greenberg’s cooperation could play a role in an ongoing investigation into whether Gaetz paid a 17-year-old girl for sex. Gaetz has denied the allegations.