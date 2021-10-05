Head of NYPD sergeant union out after FBI raids office, home

AP National News

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents have raided the offices of a New York City police union whose leader has clashed with city officials over his incendiary tweets and hard-line tactics. They also raided the Long Island home of Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins on Monday. The union sent a statement to members that Mullins resigned Tuesday night to avoid hampering the union’s operations. Messages seeking comment were left with the union and Mullins. Mullins is amid department disciplinary proceedings for tweeting NYPD paperwork last year regarding the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during protests over George Floyd.