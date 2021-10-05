Idaho governor, National Guard boss shun lt. gov. actions

AP National News

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will rescind an executive order involving COVID-19 vaccines by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Also on Tuesday, the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard told McGeachin she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border. Little and Major General Michael J. Garshak made the decisions as McGeachin attempted Tuesday to exercise her authority as acting governor with Little out of the state. Garshak told McGeachin that a call for help from border states earlier this year involved law enforcement, not troops. Little is in Texas meeting with nine other Republican governors over border concerns. McGeachin, a far-right Republican, is running for governor.