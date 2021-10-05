In California, some buy machines that make water out of air

AP National News

By HAVEN DALEY

BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — Some residents in the drought-parched U.S. West are turning to pricey machines that developers say can produce hundreds of gallons of water a day, literally out of thin air. The air-to-water systems work like an air conditioner by using coils to chill air, then collecting drops in a basin to purify it. The developers say the technology works especially well in foggy areas and other places with high humidity. Companies are making the units for use at homes, offices, ranches and elsewhere. But they’re not cheap. Prices for the machines can range from $30,000 to $200,000.