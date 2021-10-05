Robert Altman, 1960s counterculture photographer, dies at 76

AP National News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robert Altman, a photojournalist who captured San Francisco’s burgeoning counterculture of the 1960s and became chief staff photographer at Rolling Stone magazine, has died. He was 76. Altman estate executor Felicia McRee says Tuesday he was found dead in his San Francisco home on Sept. 24 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. A cause of death is pending. Born in New York City, Altman moved to San Francisco in 1968. He became a fixture in the city’s art community, easily making friends and capturing thousands of photographs of hippies, revolutionaries and rock and roll artists like Jim Morrison and the Rolling Stones.