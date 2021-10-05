Stocks rise on Wall Street as tech rebounds; oil near $79

AP National News

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Tuesday as the technology sector reversed direction after a sell-off a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 1.3%, with technology companies and banks leading the gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.53% from 1.49%. Energy prices rose again, with U.S. oil climbing 1.7% to just under $79 per barrel. Natural gas futures jumped 9.5%. The Institute for Supply Management released an encouraging report that showed the services sector continued growing in September and at a faster pace than economists expected.