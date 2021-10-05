Taliban meet with UK, Iran delegations amid economic woes

AP National News

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders have met with U.K. officials for the first time since taking power, a move the group hopes will pave the way for the country to refill cash-starved coffers as it teeters on the brink of economic collapse. The Taliban’s meeting with British diplomats comes a day after they met with an Iranian delegation — another first since assuming the helm — to discuss trade relations, a key driver of Afghanistan’s economy. The Taliban met with Sir Simon Gass, the British prime minister’s high representative for Afghan transition, and Martin Longden, the chargé d’affaires of the U.K. mission to Afghanistan in Doha.