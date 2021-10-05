Virginia GOP candidate tests school fight message for 2022

AP National News

By WILL WEISSERT and THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — When Democrat Terry McAuliffe said during the Virginia governor’s debate last week that he doesn’t believe “parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” his opponent pounced. Republican Glenn Youngkin quickly turned the footage into a digital ad, then announced spending $1 million on a commercial airing statewide proclaiming that “Terry went on the attack against parents.” Youngkin is trying to capitalize on the surge of outraged parents organizing against school curriculums they view as “anti-American,” COVID-19 safety measures and school board members whom they consider too liberal. If he succeeds, Republicans across the country are likely to replicate his efforts during next year’s midterms.