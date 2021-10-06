Ankle monitor GPS used to find wife’s body, arrest husband

AP National News

SILVER CITY, N,M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say a man on probation has been arrested in the fatal beating of his wife with an ax after authorities used data from his ankle monitor to find her body in a national forest where the couple had gone to cut firewood. State Police say Armando Zamora was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing Erica Zamora. Her body was found in the Gila National Forest after investigators checked GPS records from Armando Zamora’s ankle monitor that he must wear because of a 2019 sexual contact conviction. Court records don’t list an attorney for Armando Zamora who could comment on his behalf.